Maha assures that committee will be formed for land acquisition to develop roads in city

The state government has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form a committee for land acquisition to develop roads in the city. The assurance was given Wednesday by cabinet minister Uday Samant in the ongoing winter session of the legislative assembly. In 2021, the state government decided to merge 23 villages on the outskirts with the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

In 2021, the state government decided to merge 23 villages on the outskirts with the PMC. As per the PMC road department, there are 300 km of roads in the 23 merged villages out of which, 160 km of roads have not been developed due to land acquisition problems.

Khadakwasla MLA (member of legislative assembly) Bhimrao Tapkir demanded that a committee be constituted comprising officials from the road and land acquisition departments to sort out the problem of land acquisition and develop roads.

Tapkir said, “Cabinet minister Samant gave written assurance to form a committee to resolve land acquisition problems and speed up the land acquisition process. He also instructed PMC officials to conduct meetings in the PMC for committee- and road- related issues.”

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We will soon conduct a meeting for roads along with MLAs in the PMC.”

According to PMC officials, the land acquisition process involves giving compensation for land in the form of additional floor space index (FSI) area, transfer development rights (TDR) and cash compensation. The PMC will carry out these tasks gradually using available financial resources and within a specific timeline.

According to the PMC officials, there are currently 13,000 potholes and the roads within the PMC limits stretch for 1,400 km. To address this issue, the PMC has its own hot mix plant for repairing the roads. Approximately 700 tonne of asphalt is produced daily for road repairs. For the current financial year, ₹16 crore was allocated for road repairs out of which, ₹90 lakh has already been spent on repairing 13,195 potholes.