Maha govt plans to replicate Pune ZP initiatives across state

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's presentation of the state budget on March 6 highlighted two initiatives launched by the Pune Zilla Parishad with plans to replicate them across all districts.

Visits to national and international space research institutions for zilla parishad school students and the project to empower single women have benefitted many in Pune.

Under the space exposure programme, meritorious school students are given the opportunity to visit leading space research organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“Following its success in Pune district, the state government has decided to scale up the initiative so that students from zilla parishad schools across Maharashtra can benefit from similar exposure,” an official said.

The single women empowerment initiative focuses on identifying and supporting widowed, abandoned and vulnerable women living without family support in rural areas. Through the programme, eligible women are connected with government welfare schemes, healthcare services, livelihood opportunities and social security benefits, helping them achieve financial independence and social inclusion.

To discuss scaling the programme statewide, a high-level meeting of senior officials was convened by the then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the presence of women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare at the Sahyadri Guest House on November 3, 2025.

“These initiatives reflect the strength of grassroots innovation in governance. We are grateful that the state has acknowledged the effort,” said Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.