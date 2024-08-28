Maha instructs PMC to complete documentation for missing links project funding

In response to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) request for funds for land acquisition for the missing links’ project, the state government has sent a letter to the PMC instructing it to complete all necessary documentation along with maps to receive the funds. The PMC has requested the state government for funds for acquiring land for the roads connecting Lohegaon Airport and Hadapsar Railway Terminus among others. (HT PHOTO)

The state government has instructed the PMC to keep all land acquisition documents ready to secure funding. The PMC has requested the state government for funds for acquiring land for the roads connecting Lohegaon Airport and Hadapsar Railway Terminus among others. Around ₹8,404 crore is needed for land acquisition for these roads and the PMC in May submitted a proposal to the state government for allocation of ₹404 crore for the missing links.

Whereas the state has decided to fund urban infrastructure projects, especially land acquisition for national highways and major roads leading to airports and railway stations as part of the urban rejuvenation scheme. The urban development department of the state government sent the letter to the PMC through the district collector, and instructed the corporation to complete and keep ready all necessary documents for land acquisition.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, PMC, said, “The state government has sent a letter to the PMC and additionally, the schedules of estimated amounts for land acquisition along with the development plan (DP) maps and Google Maps attached to the submitted proposal. It must include signatures and stamps of the competent officer from the PMC.”

“The government has directed the PMC to attach all necessary documents and resubmit the proposal,” Mijar said.

As per a letter sent last week, the state government has made it clear that funds will not be provided for land acquisition for railway overbridge projects and local bodies must cover these costs. However, funds will be made available for land acquisition for national highways.

If land acquisition through TDR (transfer of development rights) is not possible, the PMC should get certification from the collector and then submit the proposal according to state policy. The PMC must also submit a certificate confirming that only authorised property holders are being considered and that steps have been taken for the rehabilitation of encroachers.