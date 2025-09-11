Maha launches e-Samarth to monitor annual development funds allocated to MLAs

PUNE: In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, the state government last week launched e-Samarth, a digital platform to monitor annual development funds allocated to legislators. The initiative, led by the state planning department, is being piloted in Pune for 15 days before rollout across the state. Newly elected Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with DCm Eaknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya after taking oath as Maharashtra CM in Mumbai... Photo By HT Photo

e-Samarth, short for System for Allocation and Monitoring of Anudan for Representatives of the House, is modelled on the Centre’s e-Sakshi system for MPs. It enables legislators to recommend works directly to the district collector’s office and track them in real time, covering aspects such as roadworks, expenditure, pendency, and on-ground execution. The platform was developed under the guidance of district planning officer Kiran Indalkar, presented to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and formally launched by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Until now, development proposals were routed through the district administration: the collector verified feasibility, budgets were sanctioned, and contractors’ bills were inspected before payment. Under e-Samarth, contractors must complete work within two years or risk funds being withheld.

The new system mandates that every MLA and MLC upload the data on sanctioned projects, detailing their nature, financial allocation, and execution status. Maharashtra’s 288 MLAs and 37 MLCs, each, receive ₹5 crore annually for local development work. However, questions have persisted for long about incomplete/unaccomplished projects despite full disbursal of funds.

Indalkar said, “This app will enable legislators to recommend work, and contractors will be bound to meet deadlines. The government can now monitor real-time on-ground progress, determine pendency, and track fund usage. The Pune pilot’s results will guide the state-wide implementation.”

District officials said that the platform integrates multiple layers of monitoring and verification. Every proposal will be vetted digitally by the collector’s office for technical feasibility and administrative approval, eliminating manual paperwork and reducing delays. The system is also equipped with live tracking tools, allowing real-time updates on project status, fund disbursement, and pending approvals. Officials said this feature not only enhances public transparency but also helps identify bottlenecks and flag projects that miss deadlines. Automated alerts will be generated for delayed tasks, overdue work, and under-utilisation of funds, improving overall governance at the district level. For the financial year 2025–26, legislators have been allocated ₹2,200 crore, with an additional ₹255 crore earmarked for hilly regions. Officials believe e-Samarth will enforce fiscal discipline, ensure zero pendency, and facilitate quicker execution of development projects.