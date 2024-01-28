Maha may experience colder beginning to February: IMD

As there is no strong weather system active over Maharashtra, the state is likely to experience a three-degree drop in minimum temperatures from January 29 onwards. As per the forecast, the state is likely to experience a colder beginning to the month of February with a significant reduction in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Pune too, is likely to experience a temperature drop, with haze in the morning. The state has been receiving moisture due to southern winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal and also from the Arabian Sea. (HT PHOTO)

Just two days ago, many areas in Maharashtra recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season. The cooler northern winds have brought down minimum temperatures across the state. At 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pune too recorded its lowest temperature of the season on January 25. At the same time, four areas in the district recorded temperatures in the region of 7 degrees Celsius. During this time, some districts from north and central Maharashtra and Vidarbha also recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. There was chilly weather for 48 hours in the state. But with a change in wind direction, the minimum temperature gradually started increasing in the last 48 hours in many areas of the state. Pune too recorded a significant rise and on January 28, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 13.3 degrees Celsius.

The state has been receiving moisture due to southern winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal and also from the Arabian Sea. The state also experienced a reduction in the cooler northern winds which led to an increase in temperature. However, after experiencing a short span of rising temperatures, the state is all set to welcome another cold spell in the coming days. As currently there is no active weather system over Maharashtra, the state will experience clear skies for the next three to four days. During this time, the state will also receive northern cool winds. Hence, the temperature is likely to reduce in many areas from January 29 onwards, said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.

In Pune, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by three degrees Celsius in the coming days while maximum temperature too is likely to drop by two degrees Celsius. In other parts of Maharashtra, minimum temperature is likely to reduce by two to three degrees Celsius, Apte said.

As the temperature is again likely to fall at the beginning of February, there is a possibility that the temperature may drop to single digits once again in Pune between February 1 and 2. Vineet Kumar, a former scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said, “There is a possibility that Pune’s minimum temperature could drop to nine degrees Celsius while Nashik’s could drop to eight degrees Celsius at the beginning of February.” He added that after experiencing a colder beginning to February, the city may experience a rise in temperature again and the minimum temperature may increase up to 13 degrees Celsius.