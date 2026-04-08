Maha Metro revises Bhakti-Shakti Chowk–Chakan corridor plan; proposes six-coach trains

Pune: default

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has revised its plan for the proposed 40.9-km metro corridor between Bhakti Shakti Chowk and Chakan to improve connectivity between Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Chakan industrial belt.

The updated proposal includes changes in alignment, more stations, and a shift to six-coach trains instead of the earlier three-coach plan, considering future population growth and ridership.

The revised route will now pass through Talawade Chowk and Bhosari before extending to Chakan MIDC. The plan will soon be placed before the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for approval.

Currently, metro services operate between Dapodi and Pimpri, with work underway to extend the line up to Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi.

The Bhakti Shakti Chowk–Chakan corridor is planned as part of the second phase of metro expansion, with most stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few within Chakan municipal limits.

The earlier project cost was estimated at ₹10,383 crore. Officials said the revised plan will see a marginal increase in cost, while land acquisition requirements remain largely unchanged.

“Earlier, Bhosari was not part of the alignment. It has now been included,” said Maha-Metro chief Shravan Hardikar, adding that the change has led to only a slight increase in the project length.

He said the revised proposal will be presented to the corporators, and further steps will be taken after approval.