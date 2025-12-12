Maha orders inspection of industrial units in Bhosari MIDC after fatal blast

PUNE: Following an explosion at a powder coating unit in Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) which killed one worker and injured six others, the state government is set to launch a special inspection drive across industrial units in Bhosari MIDC. Labour minister Akash Fundkar made the announcement in the state assembly on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap. Following an explosion at powder coating unit in Bhosari MIDC that killed one worker and injured six others, the state is set to launch a special inspection drive across industrial units in the area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A furnace reportedly leaked and triggered a blast at around 3.30 pm on November 29 inside Ambika Powder Coating, Bhosari MIDC, leaving worker Sunil Kumar, a native of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh (UP), grievously injured. Kumar died while undergoing treatment whereas another worker from an adjoining industrial unit, Sunil Ingle, too, sustained injuries, in addition to others who suffered minor burns.

While replying to Jagtap’s question, Fundkar said, “A special drive will be initiated in Bhosari MIDC to identify illegally operating units and those lacking safety measures. Cases will be registered against violators, and workers’ safety will be checked.”

Fundkar informed the House that Ambika Powder Coating was operating sans permissions, registration or safety audits. Although safety audits are mandatory and carried out by third-party agencies under state policy, this particular unit had bypassed the entire process as it was unregistered, Fundkar shared. “There were 10 workers inside the unit. The deceased worker’s family has received ₹3.5 lakh in compensation from the company and the labour commissioner in Pune has been instructed to ensure payment of the remaining statutory compensation,” the minister said.

When asked by Jagtap whether industrial units operating without mandatory safety audits will be sealed, Fundkar clarified that current laws do not allow immediate closure. “There is no provision to shut down these units even if violations are found. But non-compliance will result in legal action, penalties and action as per the central labour code,” Fundkar said.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Arjun Khotkar observed that the government lacked the will to close down illegally operating factories, and demanded a statewide crackdown on all such units in addition to strict checks on minimum wages, especially for contract workers. “The labour department’s officials rarely visit these units. Some factories have not been inspected for two years,” Khotkar said.

Acknowledging the legitimacy of these concerns, Fundkar said labour officers who fail to conduct inspections will face action. “Across Maharashtra, many units run without permissions. The department will carry out drives to check compliance. Under the new labour code, changes in wage norms will also benefit workers,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MLA Babaji Kale raised similar concerns about frequent industrial accidents reported in Chakan and Markal MIDC areas of Khed. He pointed out that untreated effluents are being discharged into rivers, and alleged that labour officials are avoiding responding to public representatives. “Workers are unsafe and the department functions like a monopoly. Only select groups control the system,” he said. Fundkar replied that even if the question is beyond their scope, it will be addressed. “If a detailed letter is submitted, the concerned officials will be instructed to act immediately,” he said.