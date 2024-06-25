 Maha records 150 cases of ‘FLiRT’; 77 from Pune district - Hindustan Times
Maha records 150 cases of ‘FLiRT’; 77 from Pune district

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 25, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Maharashtra public health department has reported 150 cases of a new coronavirus sub-lineage of the JN.1.11.1 variant called KP.2, nicknamed FLiRT

PUNE: The Maharashtra public health department has reported 150 cases of a new coronavirus sub-lineage of the JN.1.11.1 variant called KP.2, nicknamed FLiRT. According to the INSACOG (India SarsCov2 Genomics Consortium), the KP.2 sub-lineage has become the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in circulation in Maharashtra, said officials.

((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Maharashtra public health department has reported 150 cases of a new coronavirus sub-lineage of the JN.1.11.1 variant called KP.2, nicknamed FLiRT. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the official statement released by the public health department on Monday, Maharashtra has reported 150 cases of FLiRT across 10 districts. Out of 150 patients, 77 (48%) are from Pune district, followed by 52 from Thane district, and seven each from Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

According to experts at INSACOG, KP.2 infection was first detected in the samples of a patient collected on February 8 in Pune. Later, it was found in samples collected from Thane on February 15. In March, transmission of FLiRT increased in eight more districts of Maharashtra.

No fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pune district on Monday. Currently, there are four active Covid-19 cases in Pune city. Maharashtra on Monday reported nine fresh Covid-19 cases and two patients were discharged after recovery from the virus infection, taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 67.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing and head of the Microbiology department at B J Medical College, said that Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are showing an increasing trend but the number of fresh cases is not alarming. “It’s not just Covid-19 but in case of all respiratory infections, the best way to prevent the spread of infection is to wear a mask and keep a safe distance. People with morbid conditions, people aged 65 years and above, and pregnant women should be cautious. Unwell individuals should take leave and avoid going to offices, public places and crowded areas,” he said.

Story Saved
