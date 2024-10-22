Maha saw more than 15k deaths in road accidents 

As per data gathered by state police, in 2023, 15,434 people lost their lives in roadside accidents in Maharashtra, including pedestrians on highways, with the Pune district accounting for the most deaths at 1,093. The data was gathered and analysed from eleven police commissionerates and superintendent offices. According to CID officials, heavy vehicles involved in collisions with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car accidents have resulted in several fatalities. (HT PHOTO)

According to information released by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the number of road accidents has decreased slightly, the number of fatalities has increased significantly.

According to CID officials, heavy vehicles involved in collisions with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car accidents have resulted in several fatalities. In addition, casualties of two-wheeler riders and pedestrians have occurred on city roadways due to accidents.

Commenting on the situation, CID chief Prashant Burde said “Strong steps have been initiated to increase the importance of road and traffic safety in coordination with state highway police and concerned stakeholders. In addition, traffic safety patrol measures have been enhanced to protect the lives of citizens.”

The observations note that it had become difficult in cases to identify the dead bodies of accident victims during massive highway accidents where pedestrians are run over by speeding trucks during the wee hours of the morning.

According to the CID, accidents have also been taking place due to stationary vehicles on highway sides and also due to serious violations of lane discipline by speeding drivers.