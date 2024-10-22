Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maha saw more than 15k deaths in road accidents 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 22, 2024 07:56 AM IST

According to information released by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the number of road accidents has decreased slightly, the number of fatalities has increased significantly

As per data gathered by state police, in 2023, 15,434 people lost their lives in roadside accidents in Maharashtra, including pedestrians on highways, with the Pune district accounting for the most deaths at 1,093. The data was gathered and analysed from eleven police commissionerates and superintendent offices.  

According to CID officials, heavy vehicles involved in collisions with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car accidents have resulted in several fatalities. (HT PHOTO)
According to CID officials, heavy vehicles involved in collisions with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car accidents have resulted in several fatalities. (HT PHOTO)

According to information released by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while the number of road accidents has decreased slightly, the number of fatalities has increased significantly. 

According to CID officials, heavy vehicles involved in collisions with two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and car accidents have resulted in several fatalities. In addition, casualties of two-wheeler riders and pedestrians have occurred on city roadways due to accidents. 

Commenting on the situation, CID chief Prashant Burde said “Strong steps have been initiated to increase the importance of road and traffic safety in coordination with state highway police and concerned stakeholders. In addition, traffic safety patrol measures have been enhanced to protect the lives of citizens.” 

The observations note that it had become difficult in cases to identify the dead bodies of accident victims during massive highway accidents where pedestrians are run over by speeding trucks during the wee hours of the morning.  

According to the CID, accidents have also been taking place due to stationary vehicles on highway sides and also due to serious violations of lane discipline by speeding drivers. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //