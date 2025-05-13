Maha school education dept to undertake major staff mapping drive

In a bid to instil discipline and accountability among teaching and non-teaching staff, the state school education department will undertake a mapping of all sanctioned positions and corresponding salaries in government and aided schools across the state, with a strict timeline set for completion. Official directives have already been issued Monday to all government, fully- and partially- aided secondary schools to begin the mapping process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The education department will map all teaching and non-teaching staff positions based on sanctioned posts approved under the ‘Sanction Structure’ and match these with salary records in the ‘Shalarth’ portal, which is the official system used for processing school staff payments. This data compilation is expected to be completed by the end of June 2025.

As per the information shared by the education department, the process is being implemented to prevent irregularities such as payments to unauthorised or bogus staff and to ensure that only valid, sanctioned positions receive government funding. Strict action, including withholding of salaries, will be taken against teachers and schools delaying or neglecting the data submission.

Official directives have already been issued Monday to all government, fully- and partially- aided secondary schools to begin the mapping process. Responsibility for accurate submission of data has been placed on school heads and principals. The mapping will utilise the Application Programming Interface (API) provided by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to cross-check the information in the Sanction Structure with that in the Shalarth portal, ensuring data synchronisation and validity.

According to the latest notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, schools will not be allowed to process salary payments beyond the highest sanctioned position listed in the Sanction Structure. Technical adjustments are being made in the Shalarth system to enforce this restriction.

Importantly, the directive mentions that higher secondary schools must upload a PDF copy of their Sanction Structure mapping before releasing July salaries in August. Failure to do so will result in non-disbursement of staff salaries, the department has warned. This move is being seen as part of a broader push by the state government to eliminate misuse of public funds and increase transparency in the management of school staff and resources. The initiative is also expected to bring accountability among school managements and curb the influence of politically-backed illegal appointments.

“We are taking a data-driven approach to ensure that only legitimate employees are drawing salaries from government funds. The mapping of posts and salary systems will bring transparency and accountability at every level. Schools must cooperate fully; this is not just a financial audit, it’s a structural reform,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.