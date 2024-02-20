Maha set for another round of chills, possibly the last of season

While the city has been experiencing summer-like heat for the last two weeks due to increase in temperature and humidity, the state is set to experience another round of chills beginning February 21 as the northern cool winds have started entering Maharashtra again. Pune will also experience a fall in minimum temperatures up to 10 degrees Celsius or below. However, this will probably be the last substantial fall in temperature for this season, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Now however, there are no weather conditions around the state and it will experience clear skies from February 21, allowing the northern cooler winds to enter the state. (HT PHOTO)

Shilpa Apte, a senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “Earlier, there were multiple weather systems active over different parts of the country influencing the weather conditions in Maharashtra. This included a cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra and the adjoining areas; western disturbances over the north-northeastern and northwestern regions; and a trough line between the cyclonic circulation and the northeastern region. All these systems were blocking the cold winds from penetrating Maharashtra. As a result, the cold was subdued in the state. Additionally, some areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada experienced light rainfall during this period.”

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “In the coming days, clear skies and penetration of northern winds over north-central Maharashtra including Pune will bring down the temperature for a couple of days. There will be a fall in temperature of around three to four degrees Celsius. In Pune, temperature is likely to fall by three to four degrees Celsius and will reach near 10 degrees Celsius or marginally below. Perhaps that would be the last good fall in minimum temperature.”

Meanwhile, the city has already started experiencing a fall in minimum temperature for the last two days. Earlier on February 18, the temperature was recorded as 15.5 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar which fell to 13 degrees Celsius on February 20. The maximum temperature is also experiencing a marginal fall as it has dropped by one degree Celsius in the last 24 hours. In some areas in the district, the minimum temperature has already dropped to 10 degrees Celsius. In Haveli tehsil, the minimum temperature was recorded as 10.9 degrees Celsius while in the Shirur and NDA areas, it was recorded as 11.1 and 11.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.