Maha to extend Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre after lifting of MCC

Due to an increase in the number of leopards and leopard attacks in the Junnar and Shirur talukas of Pune district, the state government has given its approval for extending the existing Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre and will float tenders for the same after the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections is lifted. The existing leopard rescue centre is inadequate as it already houses 52 leopards. The state government had also submitted to the central government a proposal for controlling the birthrate of leopards. (HT FILE)

Shirur leader and LS candidate Shivaji Rao Adhalrao said, “The Maharashtra government on Tuesday discussed the issue of leopard attacks in the Junnar taluka and promised to extend the existing leopard rescue centre.”

“The forest department is getting 12.69 hectares of land owned by the irrigation department. The forest department has already paid ₹10 lakh per hectare for this land. After the model code of conduct is lifted, the tenders will get floated,” Adhalrao said.

The state government had also submitted to the central government a proposal for controlling the birthrate of leopards. Adhalrao met chief minister Eknath Shinde and other office bearers to discuss the man-leopard conflict in Junnar taluka.

“Junnar taluka has the highest population of leopards in the country. In the last 10 years, 22 people have died in leopard attacks in the Junnar area. In the last six months, five people have lost their lives,” Adhalrao said.

The minister said that farmers and citizens are worried about leopard attacks. “I am following-up on this matter and demanding that immediate steps be taken to address it,” he said.