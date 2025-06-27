Maha to form committee to address e-challan issues faced by transport operators

PUNE: In a move towards resolving transport operators’ growing concerns over the e-challan system, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to constitute a dedicated committee to look into the matter. The committee will include officials, domain experts, and representatives from transport associations, and is expected to submit its report within a month. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to constitute committee to look into e-challan system. (HT FILE)

Sarnaik issued the instructions during a high-level meeting held on Thursday at Mantralaya which focused on reforms in the e-challan system. The meeting was attended by industries minister Uday Samant, additional chief secretary (transport) Sanjay Sethi, transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, senior officials from the concerned departments, and representatives of various transport associations.

Sarnaik said, “Any improvements to the e-challan system must prioritise encouraging compliance among drivers and vehicle owners rather than imposing harsh or unreasonable conditions. Multiple challans should not be issued on the same day for a single violation and there must be a clearly defined validity period for each challan. Commercial vehicles should be provided with adequate parking facilities, especially in Mumbai where heavy vehicles often struggle to find designated parking spaces.”

Sarnaik instructed that the committee should be a joint body comprising members from the transport department; police; domain experts; and importantly, representatives of transport unions to ensure transparency and inclusivity. This inclusive approach aims to foster trust and accountability in the system.

The minister also called for relaxation of current stringent parameters used in police enforcement under the e-challan framework. Police action should align with the transport department’s guidelines and there should be enforcement only where truly necessary. Sarnaik stressed that challans must be supported by real-time, live photographic evidence to prevent arbitrary or unwarranted penalisation.

He urged that the entire e-challan process must be implemented in a manner that is tolerant, transparent, and systematised. Criteria within the system that are deemed burdensome must be reviewed and suitably amended. The proposed committee is expected to evaluate all aspects, including vehicle speed limits and parking regulations, before presenting its recommendations. The minister assured that the government is committed to giving due consideration to genuine demands of the transport community.

While Samant said, “There is an urgent need to revise the stringent conditions involved in the current challan system. Considering the growing clout of the parking mafia, there is need for effective preventive measures. I condemn the practice of traffic police uploading outdated photographs to unjustly collect fines, and urge immediate cessation of such actions.”

In a supportive gesture towards the transport sector, Samant announced that efforts would be made to integrate transport businesses under the ‘chief minister’s employment scheme’ offering further assistance to stakeholders in the industry.

While transport unions are not much affected by the move, Baba Shinde, president, Maharashtra Drivers-Owners and Representatives Federation, said, “The meeting held today was fruitful but the committee report will come after one month. Here, we have to face the issue daily, so we need an urgent solution. Hence, if things do not work as per the assurance given to us, we are firm about going on strike from July 2.”