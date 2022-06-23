Mahabaleshwar municipal council propose the use of EVs for sight-seeing

Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani municipal councils have sent a proposal to the state tourism ministry to ban petrol and diesel vehicles for sight-seeing as it is causing air pollution. The proposal was sent on June 20.

The tourist will have to use electric vehicles (EV) which will be made available by the administration at entry points of the hill stations.

The proposal has been prepared jointly by the municipal council of Mahableshwar and Panchgani.

One can take fuel-run vehicles to entry points where the administration will be constructing parking spaces.

“The number of vehicles are increasing every day at both the hill stations. To control air pollution, electric vehicles are a good option. We want the state tourism ministry to approve this proposal. It has many benefits for the long term,” said Pallavi Bhore Patil, chief officer, Mahableshwar municipal council.

However, the proposal was not welcomed by local cab drivers. “Majority of taxi drivers have petrol, diesel or CNG-run cars and electric vehicles are costly, so how will we survive? We also care about the environment and we maintain our car in such a way that it does not emit smoke,” said Atul Shinde, a private cab owner from Mahabaleshwar.