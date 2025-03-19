Maha-Metro invites bids for design of 14 elevated stations

PUNE: With the central government fast-tracking the Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridors under Pune Metro phase 2, the Maha-Metro has invited bids to appoint a detailed design consultant (DDC) for 14 elevated stations on these routes. Maha-Metro has invited bids to appoint detailed design consultant for 14 elevated stations on Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 14 elevated stations covered under this project include eight stations from Deshpande Udyan to Khadakwasla that are part of the Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridor, and six stations from Nal Stop to Daulat Nagar that are part of the Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor.

The consultant will handle station design, excluding viaduct portions. The scope of work includes architecture and structural design, electrical and mechanical (E&M) services, fire safety systems, plumbing and sewage management, building management systems (BMS), acoustics and noise control, solar panel integration, and ensuring compliance with green building certification (IGBC) standards. Additionally, the consultant will identify potential property development opportunities within the station premises including planning retail spaces, advertisement panels, kiosks and vending machines to generate additional revenue. The feasibility of constructing an extra floor above or below the platform level for commercial use will also be explored. If deemed viable, the detailed design for the additional floor will be incorporated into the project, though no extra payment will be provided for this aspect.

Through this initiative, the Maha-Metro aims to develop modern, efficient, and commercially viable metro stations that integrate passenger amenities with sustainable urban infrastructure, enhancing the overall efficiency of Pune Metro phase 2.

The Maharashtra government approved the said corridors in October 2024 and the proposal was sent to the central government in the first week of March. Both corridors are part of the 31.64 kilometre Pune Metro phase 2 expansion, which has received approval from the Maharashtra government. The combined estimated cost of these projects is ₹9,897.19 crore.

Maha-Metro director (works) Atul Gadgil said that the central government has started work on the Pune Metro phase 2 proposal. He said that since the corridors are long, another consultant will be appointed through a new tender. Maha-Metro aims to begin the design work of the metro stations soon. Currently, inter-ministerial discussions are in progress, and last week, Maha-Metro officials visited the national capital to discuss the proposal which is being fast-tracked.

Gadgil also said that the Pune Metro phase 2 passes through areas that are under both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The Maha-Metro has sent letters to both authorities, requesting them to consult the Maha-Metro before starting any development work in metro-influenced areas.

Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridor

The corridor spans approximately 25.518 kilometre, connecting Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar. It encompasses 22 elevated stations and has an estimated project cost of ₹8,131.81 crore. The route aims to link residential, commercial, and information technology (IT) hubs, providing a seamless transit option for commuters.

Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor

It covers approximately 6.118 kilometre, extending from Nal Stop to Manik Baug via Warje. It includes six elevated stations and has an estimated project cost of ₹1,765.38 crore. This route is expected to improve connectivity in central Pune, easing traffic on major roads such as Karve Road and Sinhagad Road.