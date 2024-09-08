Maha-Metro partners with realty brokers to lease business spaces at stations

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will tie up with real estate brokers to lease properties at selected stations and generate revenue through the property business spaces (PBS). There are 38 small and 24 large property business spaces at 23 metro stations. Maha-Metro will tie up with real estate brokers to lease properties at selected stations and generate revenue through the property business spaces. (HT)

The firm plans to lease small (less than 100 sqm) and large property business spaces (more than 100 sqm) on long term.

It floated tender on September 1 and pre-bid meeting is scheduled on Monday.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “While we have shared details on the website, applicants can also have on-site visits. We plan to lease spaces for nine years. Initially six spaces have been bid out. There are 24 large spaces and two independent property development (PD) floors at metro stations available for lease.”

According to officials, the activities allowed at licenced premises will be governed by Maha-Metro with permitted businesses like departmental stores, discount stores, daily needs shops, retail and general stores. Restaurants and fast food stalls are allowed, but only electric-based reheating will be permitted. Other allowed facilities include offices, i-banks, e-lounges, coaching and computer training centres, clinics, salons, gyms, healthcare facilities, legally approved entertainment and gaming, showrooms for consumer goods, ATMs and vending machines.