Maharashtra assembly polls: Vishwajeet Kadam who backed rebel in LS poll supports MVA nominee Prithviraj Patil

Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam has been campaigning for Prithviraj Patil, the official Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from the Sangli seat over rebel Congress candidate Jayashree Patil. Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam has been campaigning for Prithviraj Patil. (HT PHOTO)

Jayashree, is the sister-in-law of Congress leader Vishal Patil, who rebelled against the Congress party during Lok Sabha polls and also received backing from Kadam.

Kadam said, “Jayashree is very simple and even gullible in nature, and it seems someone has instigated her to take this step. Once I know who’s behind it, I will address it accordingly.”

Speaking for the first time in a public gathering about his support for Vishal in the Lok Sabha polls, Kadam said, “Yes, I put in efforts for Vishal’s victory in every assembly constituency in Sangli district. Vishal comes from a Congress family legacy and represented Congress ideology in his campaign, so I always supported him.”

Kadam explained that both Prithviraj and Jayashree had shown aspiration for the Congress ticket, but only one could be selected, clarifying that he had initially supported both.

MP Vishal, meanwhile, downplayed any rift, stating, “If anyone feels there’s division in Sangli Congress over this candidacy, let me clarify, Kadam and I are united as one, and we’ll continue to stand together. The Sangli seat issue is an internal Congress issue.”

Vishal further emphasised their shared goal, adding, “No Opposition party should feel encouraged by this. Our aim is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and we will achieve that.”

The growing divide within Sangli’s Congress factions, particularly over the endorsement of Jayashree, has created tensions. With the MVA—including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)—also rallying behind Prithviraj, the alliance is working to maintain unity against the BJP candidate. In the competitive Sangli election landscape, the Patil family’s influence and Kadam’s support are expected to be pivotal.