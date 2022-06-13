Maharashtra ATS arrests youth from UP in terror funding case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Inamul Haq (20) from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the terror funding and recruitment of operatives for the banned terror outfit Lashkar E Toiba (LeT).

Haq is the third accused arrested in the case. The other two arrested are Junaid Mohammad (28) and Aftab Shah (28).

According to Arun Waikar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), ATS, Pune, Haq was brought to Pune on transit remand from Saharanpur jail where he was lodged after his arrest for alleged terror activities. He was produced before a Pune court which remanded him to police custody till June 24.

“He has been arrested for previous terror offences by UP police and he has been brought to Pune to probe his role in the Pune terror case. His name is in the first information report (FIR) and there was communication between him and the accused arrested by us. We are verifying that as part of our investigation,” Waikar said.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS March 14 had arrested Haq for alleged links with Pakistan-based LeT and has been charged with radicalising the youths.

Earlier, the Pune ATS had arrested Mohammad (28) for receiving terror funding and being in constant communication with the terror network of LeT. Junaid, according to officials, was found accepting ₹10,000 as funds from Jammu and Kashmir-based terror organisations. ATS investigation has revealed that Junaid had received two transfers of ₹5,000 each from terror operatives.

The ATS sleuths had also arrested Shah from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being the link between arrested suspect Mohammad and a LeT operative based in a foreign country. Shah was arrested on June 2. Besides Junaid, Haq and Shah, the other two accused have been identified as Hamidullah Zargar from Kulgam and Omar.

The ATS is probing five social media platform accounts which were used to communicate with the youth and encourage them to join the banned terror outfit by instigating communal sentiments.

ATS has claimed that a messenger-based group named “Ansar Gazawat-ul Hind Tawheed” was formed by Zargar in which several anti-national terror activities were discussed and planned since 2021 with the motive of brainwashing the youngsters. Junaid was in direct contact with Zargar, Shah, and Omar.