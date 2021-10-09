Maharashtra bandh: Pune’s Market Yard to remain shut on October 11, essential services won’t be affected

To condemn the Lakhimpur Kheir violence, the traders associations have decided to keep Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) closed on Monday (October 11) by participating in a Maharashtra bandh.

The bandh has been called by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, the three parties which are rival to BJP in the state as well as at Centre.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ association on Saturday announced that all the fruit, vegetable, onion, potato markets will remain closed on Monday. The traders’ union has also appealed all the members to keep their trade closed on Monday. They have appealed the farmers not to bring their agriculture produce in the market on Monday.

Meanwhile, the three parties have clarified that the bandh will start at 12 am of October 11, but essential services will be affected by the strike.

NCP leader Nawab Malik while speaking in Mumbai said that the workers of the three parties which are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will urge everyone to participate in the bandh. During the strike, essential services involving medical facilities, hospitals, milk and vegetable supply will not be affected.

The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that all the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi will actively support the bandh. He also said other parties outside Maharashtra will also call for bandh in their respective regions. “I spoke with Rahul Gandhi and we discussed that other non-BJP parties should also undertake bandh in their respective states,” said Raut.