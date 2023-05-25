91.25% students clear HSC exam in Maharashtra, pass percentage dips by 2.97%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results on Thursday. The state’s overall pass percentage was 91.25 per cent. Students celebrate their success at BMCC College in the city after the announcement of HSC results on Thursday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The exams were held with 100 per cent syllabus this year and a total of 7,696 students scored above 90 per cent marks and at least 583,271 students scored between 45 per cent and 60 per cent. In 2022, at least 10,047 students had scored above 90 per cent marks while in 2021, the number was 91,420.

Compared to 2022, when 94.22 per cent of students passed the exam, this year’s pass percentage fell by 2.97 per cent; however, when compared to 2020 (pre-Covid period), the state’s pass percentage improved.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the academic calendar was disturbed for two years. In 2021, board examinations were not held, while in 2022 the exams were based on 75 per cent of the syllabus.

“It would be appropriate to compare 2023 results with 2020 when there were no restrictions and the pass percentage was 90.66 per cent. This means the 2023 result has seen a rise of 0.59 per cent,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE.

Maintaining consistency, girls with pass percentage of 93.73% outperformed boys who recorded 89.14%. Within the state, the highest pass percentage was in the Konkan division with 96.01 per cent, followed by Pune division with 93.34 per cent and the lowest percentage was in Mumbai division with 88.13 per cent.

The pass percentage of disabled students this year was 93.43 per cent.

“This year HSC exams were held for 156 subjects and the pass percentage is 91.25 per cent. Though the result percentage has decreased this year compared to last, there are many differences as this year exams were based on 100 per cent syllabus, while last year it was based on 75 per cent syllabus,” said Gosavi.

According to him, as many as 271 flying squads were deployed across the state during the examination period.

A total of 14,16,371 students from Arts, Science and Commerce and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) had appeared for the exams. Out of which 12,92,468 students passed across nine divisions in the state.

Also, a total of 35,879 repeater students had registered for this year’s HSC examination, out of which 15,775 students passed. The pass percentage of repeater students in the state is 44.33 per cent.

“The Covid pandemic has undoubtedly had an influence over the past three years because there have been changes in the way the exams were conducted and students have had to deal with constraints while pursuing their education. This may potentially be a factor in the slight drop in pass percentage,” said Gosavi.

Talking about the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its implementation, Gosavi said, “Even after the implementation of the NEP, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted. Next year also the exams will be conducted as per the prevailing method, as per the decision taken by the state government.”