Maharashtra clears multi-lane Pune–Shirur highway plan

The Maharashtra cabinet’s committee on infrastructure on Tuesday approved the construction of a proposed multi-lane highway between Pune and Shirur, along with two major road projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, according to an official statement. The proposed Pune–Shirur national highway will run 53.4 km and include a four-lane at grade road along with a six-lane elevated expressway. (HT)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the meeting in Mumbai. The proposed Pune–Shirur national highway will run 53.4 km and include a four-lane at grade road along with a six-lane elevated expressway.

Two six-lane corridors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were also cleared: a 32.8-km link between the Shendra and Bidkin industrial estates, and a 26-km stretch from Bidkin to Dhoregaon that will connect further to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune highway.

The panel additionally granted in-principle approval for a new greenfield route linking the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna DMIC node at Karmad with the Samruddhi Expressway through Bidkin.

Fadnavis asked officials to start urgent repairs on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar road. He said the Pune–Shirur project must be finished within three years with “no delay,” noting that the corridor already carries heavy traffic due to multiple industrial zones and will see further growth.

He also directed immediate land acquisition for the Shendra–Bidkin and Bidkin–Dhoregaon phases.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar attended the meeting.

The release added that a 7.4-km elevated section on the Pune–Shirur road will be built jointly by MahaMetro and MSRDC to accommodate both metro and road infrastructure.