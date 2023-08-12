From Aug 15, get free treatment at all public hospitals in Maha

The state government on Saturday announced free treatment and screening tests at all 2,418 public hospitals in Maharashtra from August 15. Citizens can complain on toll-free number 104 if the hospitals demand fees for treatment, said officials. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on August 3 had announced free treatment to patients. (HT PHOTO)

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on August 3 had announced free treatment to patients. On Saturday, the government issued a general resolution stating that registration at the outpatient department(OPD), lab tests and screening tests like ECG, X-ray, and CT scan will be free. OPD patients cannot be asked to get medicines or consumables from outside. In case a medicine is unavailable, it has to be locally purchased and given for free. Even during discharge, indoor patients cannot be charged, stated the resolution.

According to officials, over 25.5 million people avail treatment at public hospitals. However, free treatment will not apply to hospitals and medical colleges under medical education department.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services said, “Officials have been asked to start free treatment at district, rural hospitals and primary health care centres. Patients must carry a government-issued identity card for registration.”

Health commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said, “Boards regarding the scheme have been displayed for public awareness. In case of discrepancies, patients can call toll-free number 104. A committee has been formed to look into the complaints. They will conduct a monthly meeting to review the complaints.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay district civil surgeon said, “From August 15, there will be no window for collecting money at Aundh District Hospital. We will have windows for only registration, dispensing medicines and reports. Currently, patients have to pay for CT Scan and MRI, now these tests will also be free.”

Staff shortage needs immediate attention

While the government announced free treatment at public hospitals, infrastructure at these hospitals also require attention. Most public hospitals are unhygienic, lack new technology and equipment, have insufficient staff, including emergency personnel and expert doctors. Furthermore, there is poor communication between hospital staff and patients, and the quality of service is subpar.

As per public health department data, Pune region- which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur district has 160 approved Class posts of administration and specialized doctors. Of these, 80 (50%) posts are vacant. These are posts of experts like ophthalmologists, gynaecologists, psychiatrists, and dermatologists among others. Apart from this, out of the 574 posts of medical officers, 303 posts (53%) are vacant. The shortage of expert doctors and medical officers leads to inconvenience of patients and hampers the quality of service, claimed health activists.

Sharad Shetty, a health activist said, “These hospitals need experts and these posts must be filled immediately. The infrastructure and medical equipment also need to be upgraded.”

Pune has two tertiary care hospitals-Aundh District Hospital (ADH) and Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada. Both these hospitals are facing staff shortage. Only four of 16 Class 1 posts at RMH are filled. At ADH, of the 19 approved posts, four key positions like ENT, mental health expert and dentist are vacant,” said officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon at Aundh District Hospital said, “We have hired contractual staff and doctors so that patients don’t face any issues.”

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services said, “We have been following up on the issue with the government. With less staff and large number of patients, quality care cannot be provided to the patients.”

