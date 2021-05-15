Maharashtra govt should get 50% of Covaxin produced in Pune, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has emphasised that given the dire situation the state government should get 50 per cent of Covaxin produced at the Pune plant in Manjari Khurd.

Pawar was in the city to attend the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday.

The Bombay High Court has cleared Bharat Biotech’s way to make idle vaccine manufacturing unit in Pune district operational, the company will soon conduct a dry run of the machinery. Covaxin a vaccine against Covid -19 is likely to be produced at the plant.

“Bharat Biotech’s machinery has arrived in Pune. Their effort is to manufacture Covaxin in the city and it will take at least three months. Once this production starts it will add to the supply. I have instructed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to talk to officials from Bharat Biotech to get 50 per cent vaccine from states’ quota to Maharashtra government. So that our citizens will benefit,” said Pawar.

A division bench of Justices KK Tated and NR Borkar on May 6 heard an application filed by Karnataka’s Biovet Private Limited, seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to hand over possession of the manufacturing unit at Manjari Khurd village in Pune.

The unit was first being used by Intervet India Pvt Ltd, a multinational and subsidiary of Merck & Co after the land was granted to it in 1973 to manufacture vaccines for foot and mouth disease. Later, Intervet decided to exit business operations in India and entered into an agreement with Biovet for the transfer of the land and manufacturing unit.

Pawar said that though the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have been trying to enhance the production capacity of vaccines, there are limitations for the production and the central government has not given permission to other vaccines after the Sputnik V vaccine.

He added that in the remaining 50 per cent quota of produced vaccines, there are a lot of contenders for the vaccine procurement.

“Vaccination has begun in private companies, private hospitals and industries for their employees. Out of the total production of the vaccine, it will be distributed as 50 per cent to the Centre and the rest of the 50 per cent includes all the states plus private establishments. Vaccination in the private sector has started in Mumbai but the rate for a dose is different. Some may be able to afford it. But common people have the right to get vaccines,” Pawar said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, on Wednesday, announced that the inoculation drive of the 18-44 years age group was being temporarily halted by the state government. On being asked when this drive will be resumed, Pawar responded that the drive will begin as soon as more vaccines would be available.

“We started vaccination for 18-44 years, age group, from May 1, but vaccination supply is low. Many people from the 45 and above age group are due for a second shot. So we decided to halt inoculation of this age group and add state procured vaccines in the Centre’s vaccine quota. It will be used for the second dose,” said Pawar.