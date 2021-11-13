Maharashtra govt to fund development of garden at Kharadi

In a first, the Maharashtra government is providing funds to the tune of Rs2.5 crore to develop a garden at Kharadi which will span more than 7.5 acre. While the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the state tourism ministry is funding the development of the garden and Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre is bringing this funding under the tourism development project with the help of minister of state for tourism, Aditi Tatkare.

Tingre said, “Although this part falls under the PMC, we are getting the funds from the state government instead of using the civic body’s funds. This will be the first garden in the city being developed by the ministry of tourism. It is located on survey number 30/1 at Kharadi.”

The plot is in the PMC’s possession and the work order is expected to be issued within a month after which actual work on the ground will begin, Tingre said. The garden’s layout and design have been finalised. It will house various attractions including an amphitheatre, meditation centre, play area, rose beds, a toilet and vertical gardens. To be named ‘Oxygen Park’, it will be one of the best gardens in the city, according to Tingre.

The district administration on November 8 submitted a letter to the state government, asking the latter to transfer funds to begin work on the garden. Another proposal had also been submitted to the tourism ministry to develop a garden around the water body at Yerawada, with Tatkare giving in-principle approval and instructing that a detailed plan be prepared for the same.

There are more than 200 PMC gardens in the city.