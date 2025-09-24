Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra health officials undergo training for disaster preparedness at NIMHANS

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 05:22 am IST

The workshop covered disaster management, fire safety, evacuation strategies, psychosocial support for patients and staff, and conducting mock drills

In a bid to enhance hospital disaster preparedness, several Maharashtra Public Health Department officials attended a workshop at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru from September 15–20. The training was part of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Health Sector Disaster Preparedness Programme, a nationwide initiative aimed at improving hospital readiness for health emergencies.

his Pan-India program is run by a network of leading institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
his Pan-India program is run by a network of leading institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Participants included hospital superintendents, district civil surgeons, and additional civil surgeons from key public healthcare facilities in cities such as Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. The workshop covered disaster management, fire safety, evacuation strategies, psychosocial support for patients and staff, and conducting mock drills.

This Pan-India program is run by a network of leading institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. The modules were developed using lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to better equip hospitals for future crises.

Under NDMA guidelines, hospitals are required to implement disaster management planning and structural safety measures. Maharashtra nominated 19 administrators from district hospitals and higher facilities to participate in the workshop.

“This training equips hospital administrators with essential skills to respond effectively during emergencies, ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare workers,” said Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital, who attended the session.

News / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra health officials undergo training for disaster preparedness at NIMHANS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On