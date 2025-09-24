Maharashtra health officials undergo training for disaster preparedness at NIMHANS

In a bid to enhance hospital disaster preparedness, several Maharashtra Public Health Department officials attended a workshop at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru from September 15–20. The training was part of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Health Sector Disaster Preparedness Programme, a nationwide initiative aimed at improving hospital readiness for health emergencies. his Pan-India program is run by a network of leading institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Participants included hospital superintendents, district civil surgeons, and additional civil surgeons from key public healthcare facilities in cities such as Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. The workshop covered disaster management, fire safety, evacuation strategies, psychosocial support for patients and staff, and conducting mock drills.

This Pan-India program is run by a network of leading institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. The modules were developed using lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to better equip hospitals for future crises.

Under NDMA guidelines, hospitals are required to implement disaster management planning and structural safety measures. Maharashtra nominated 19 administrators from district hospitals and higher facilities to participate in the workshop.

“This training equips hospital administrators with essential skills to respond effectively during emergencies, ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare workers,” said Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital, who attended the session.