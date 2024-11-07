Maharashtra polls: Former corporators in the ring for Chinchwad seat

In Chinchwad, the upcoming assembly polls will be a contest between former corporators – Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Shankar Jagtap who will fight to retain the family bastion, and Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP)’s Rahul Kalate. Jagtap is in the ring for the first time while Kalate will contest the assembly elections for the fourth time. Rahul Kalate during a poll rally. (HT FILE)

Chinchwad has been a Jagtap family bastion. Shankar Jagtap won the municipal elections in 2007, and is the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap and brother of influential BJP leader, late Laxman Jagtap. Since its inception in 2008, the constituency was represented by late Laxman Jagtap for three consecutive terms – 2008, 2014 and 2019. After Laxman Jagtap’s death, his wife Ashwini Jagtap won the by-polls in 2023. Whereas Kalate lost the assembly elections thrice (including the by-polls).

For the November 20, 2024 assembly elections, the BJP was able to pacify former party corporators who were against the candidature of Shankar Jagtap. The Mahayuti alliance and NCP (Ajit Pawar) too pacified Vittal alias Nana Kate. However, the Mahayuti alliance was unable to pacify the NCP (Ajit Pawar) rebel candidate Bhausaheb Bhoir who will contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Chinchwad has areas such as Sangvi, Pimple Gurav, Rahatni and Thergaon that are a mix of the working class and elite; and other areas such as Pimple Saudagar, Tathawade, Wakad and Punawale that are largely populated by the elite including information technology (IT) professionals. The constituency has a serious water problem with alternate day supply from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); encroachment and congestion in the thickly populated areas; bad roads; and several illegal constructions including some in blue flood line areas.

Santosh More, a resident of Chinchwad, said that unlike in previous years, the constituency has hardly seen any development projects in the past five years. “There are a large number of housing societies that depend on water tankers for water supply. They have to pay lakhs of rupees for basic facilities like water. The roads are in bad shape and there is traffic congestion regularly,” he said.

Another citizen, Dattatray Deshmukh, said, “There is encroachment on all major roads in the constituency and the pavements alongside. So much so that there is no place for citizens to walk. The roads are in a pathetic condition and there is traffic congestion to add to that. There was no significant development work carried out in the constituency which the prospective MLA should consider. We have only seen hollow promises…”

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, former MLAs from the Jagtap family have helped farmers and landowners affected during land acquisition carried out by the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) to get FSI, compensation and even their land back.

When contacted, Shankar Japtap, said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is a city of dreams and I have a vision to make it the best city in the world to live in. Digital courses will be introduced in schools, and opportunities will be provided to women entrepreneurs. Hospitals will be upgraded, and a Cancer Hospital will come up in the constituency.”

“A labour hub will be developed for workers from the unorganised sector. Considering the water demand for 2050, plans are afoot to get 167 MLD water from Bhama Askhed and additional water from the Mulshi Dam. The number of sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be increased and 50% of the water will be recycled. There are plans for strengthening public transport, a river development project in Ravet, and strengthening public transport among others.”

Whereas Kalate said that though urbanisation has transformed Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chinchwad can even be called a ‘mini-India’, there is need for planned development over the next 50 years. “Development is not just about big roads and projects; it involves providing quality education, playgrounds for children, parks for the elderly, employment opportunities for the youth, transportation facilities, and excellent healthcare services,” Kalate said.

“As a corporator, I have raised my voice against various issues and initiated several innovative development projects. I have worked tirelessly to secure justice for the people. Whether it is addressing issues like adequate clean drinking water, traffic congestion, waste management, parks, quality education, self-employment and women’s safety or ambitious projects like the metro. Now, with the 2024 assembly elections approaching, I urge citizens to support me and the party,” he said.