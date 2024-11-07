Menu Explore
Maharashtra polls: NCP likely to serve notice to Ramraje for absence from campaign

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Ramraje’s brother, Sanjeevraje Naik Nimbalkar, recently joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and several of Nimbalkar’s supporters have been seen campaigning for Sharad Pawar’s faction in Phaltan

Deputy speaker and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar’s absence from the ongoing assembly poll campaign has drawn attention, with the party chief Ajit Pawar stating that a notice will be issued to the senior leader.

Nimbalkar, reportedly discontented with the party, has kept a low profile during the assembly poll campaign. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Nimbalkar, reportedly discontented with the party, has kept a low profile during the assembly poll campaign. His brother, Sanjeevraje Naik Nimbalkar, recently joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and several of Nimbalkar’s supporters have been seen campaigning for Sharad Pawar’s faction in Phaltan. However, due to technical reasons, Nimbalkar has not formally joined the NCP (SP), as he remains an MLC from Ajit Pawar’s party. In a surprising move, local MLA and close ally Deepak Chavan jumped ship by joining NCP (SP) despite Ajit publicly declaring the party ticket for him.

Speaking at Baramati on Wednesday, Pawar said, “I will issue a notice to him, asking why he is not campaigning.”

Sources within the party indicate that long-standing tension between Nimbalkar and BJP leader Ranjeetsinh Nimbalkar in Phaltan might also be a factor, as the two leaders’ rivalry has complicated alliances.

