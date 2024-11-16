Maharashtra polls: Power should not be handed over to Devendra Fadnavis: Sharad Pawar 

While addressing the rally in Tasgaon -Kavathemahankal, National Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that at any cost, the power of Maharashtra should not be handed over to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. The veteran leader expressed doubts over the BJP’s intentions, particularly questioning the party’s approach to India’s Constitution (HT PHOTO)

On Friday Pawar was in Tasgaon and participated in political campaign rallies of Rohit Patil, candidate of NCP (SP). Rohit Patil is the son of former Home Minister of Maharashtra RR Patil. Patil locked horns against NCP leader and former MP from Sangli Sanjay Kaka Patil.

Pawar stressed that this election is of “utmost importance” for the state, warning that no matter what happens in Maharashtra’s political arena, the state’s power should not fall into the hands of people like Fadnavis. His statement reflects growing concerns within the opposition about the increasing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leadership in Maharashtra’s politics.

The veteran leader also expressed doubts over the BJP’s intentions, particularly questioning the party’s approach to India’s Constitution. He raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demand for a stronger mandate in the form of 400 seats during the Loksabha polls, suggesting that such a majority would be used to alter the Constitution written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We once governed the country under the leadership of Narasimha Rao, even with fewer than 250 seats. But Modi says give us 400 seats. That raises questions in our minds,” Pawar remarked. “To amend the Constitution, a large majority in Parliament is required. The current government seems to have a different agenda, which is why they are repeatedly asking for 400 seats.”

Pawar also took aim at the ruling alliance’s alleged misuse of money power during elections, accusing them of undermining the democratic process. “We don’t just ask for votes to win; we ask for votes to work for the people. We have a plan, and we want people to vote for us based on our program,” he said. “But today, those in power are misusing money to manipulate elections. Their strategy is simple—spend money, buy votes, and try to control people. This is the government’s approach.”

The NCP leader also criticised the state government’s claims of advancing women’s welfare, particularly referring to the government’s “Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin” scheme.

While he acknowledged the importance of providing financial support to women, he pointed out that ensuring their safety was equally critical. “Giving money to women is fine, but ensuring their protection is just as important. Today, we cannot claim that women in Maharashtra are safe,”