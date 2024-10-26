Maharashtra polls: Pune BJP to contest six seats; NCP (SP) dominates in MVA

With the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances almost finalising their seat-sharing agreements, the political parties’ allocation is clear even as formal announcement is awaited from their state leadership. The Congress will be contesting three seats, with Shivajinagar and Pune Cantonment candidates yet to be announced. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

For the Mahayuti parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest six assembly seats in Pune city, while Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced candidates for Wadgaonsheri and Hadapsar.

Within MVA, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will field candidates for four seats. The Congress will be contesting three seats, with Shivajinagar and Pune Cantonment candidates yet to be announced. The Kothrud seat has been reserved for the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray in the alliance.

Pune has eight assembly constituencies, with the main contest between Mahayuti and MVA, despite the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also fielding candidates. Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP will contest at Kothrud, Kasba Peth, Parvati, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, and one other. NCP has secured Hadapsar and Wadgaonsheri.

For the MVA, NCP (SP) leads with four seats — Khadakwasla, Parvati, Wadgaonsheri, and Hadapsar. The Congress will contest at Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth and Pune Cantonment. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will contest from Kothrud.

The Congress, once a strong force in Pune, has seen its influence wane, holding only three seats in this election as the NCP gains dominance across more areas, said political observers.