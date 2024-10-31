Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) to decide on Sangola seat amid friction with PWP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday announced that the party will soon finalise its stance on Sangola despite the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Peasants and Workers’ Party (PWP) – both part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance – fielding candidates from the said assembly constituency. Sangola is a very important assembly constituency and has traditionally been a PWP stronghold with its leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh winning nearly 11 terms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Sangola is naturally a Shiv Sena seat but we are open to further discussions. The PWP is our alliance partner, and talks with Jayant Rao Patil from the PWP are underway,” said Raut, assuring that the issue will be resolved by November 3. He stressed that the party’s final decision on Sangola will be communicated soon as the MVA faces rising internal friction over candidate selection ahead of the assembly elections.

Whereas PWP president Jayant Rao Patil said he had held discussions over some seats with Uddhav Thackeray and that a positive outcome was expected in a few days. “Two days ago, I went to meet Thackeray and had a good discussion. We are confident that the issues related to seat-sharing will be resolved,” Jayant Rao Patil said.

Sangola is a very important assembly constituency and has traditionally been a PWP stronghold with its leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh winning nearly 11 terms. However, in 2019, Shiv Sena’s Shahaji Bapu Patil won from Sangola, defeating Aniket Deshmukh, Ganpatrao’s son. In the recent seat-sharing arrangement, Sangola was allocated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leading to the nomination of Dipak Aba Salunkhe despite the PWP’s insistence on retaining the seat with support from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The PWP nominated Babasaheb Deshmukh who filed his papers, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has firmly backed Salunkhe issuing him the AB form and securing his candidacy. Analysts believe that two candidates from the same alliance could split the MVA vote, potentially benefiting the BJP-Shiv Sena’s Shahaji Bapu Patil.

With November 4 as the last date for withdrawal, all eyes are now on the MVA’s final call on Sangola.