Maharashtra to implement ‘No shortage, no wastage’ policy for blood management

To ensure that every patient in Maharashtra receives blood on time and to avoid both shortages and wastage, the state government will soon introduce ‘No shortage, no wastage’ policy, said public health minister, Prakash Abitkar. Abitkar also instructed officials to prepare new guidelines for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) to organisations looking to set up blood banks in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He directed public health officials to prepare the policy and present it immediately during a review meeting of the state blood transfusion council, held at Arogya Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting was attended by health commissioner, Amgothu Sri Ranga Naik; director of health services, Dr Nitin Ambadekar; Dr Vijay Khandewad, deputy secretary Bendre, assistant director of the state blood transfusion council, Dr Purushottam Puri and other senior officials.

“During occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, or birthdays of political leaders, many social and charitable organisations organise blood donation camps. However, in such times, if there is no immediate need for the collected blood, there is a risk of blood being wasted. On the other hand, during summer months and festive seasons, the number of blood donation camps often decreases, leading to blood shortages. To address this imbalance, the new policy will help regulate and plan blood collection and usage more efficiently,” said Abitkar.

He also instructed officials to prepare new guidelines for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) to organisations looking to set up blood banks in the state.