Maha’s first dedicated heliport to come up at Hadapsar Gliding Centre

Maharashtra's first dedicated heliport will soon come up at Hadapsar Gliding Centre in Pune, marking a significant step in boosting regional air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in the state. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday announced that the 230-acre land currently used by the Gliding Centre will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the project.

“This is a step towards strengthening regional air connectivity in Maharashtra. The plan to set up a dedicated heliport at the Hadapsar Gliding Centre is still at an early stage, but we are committed to making it happen. The AAI will soon take over the land and detailed planning and design will follow,” Mohol said.

The Hadapsar Gliding Centre, owned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has been a training ground for aviation enthusiasts for several decades. As per a ministry of civil aviation directive issued on March 4, 2022, the land and assets of the centre were to be leased to the AAI for 99 years for a symbolic annual rent of ₹1. The formal transfer of the 250-acre site was completed on December 31, 2024.

Mohol further said, “Once operational, the heliport will provide emergency and medical services, tourism, business travel, and charter operations. Hadapsar’s strategic location makes it ideal for such a facility. It will not only reduce travel time but also boost economic activity in and around Pune.” Plans are afoot for another heliport in Pune district although the location is yet to be finalised, Mohol informed.

Mohol also revealed plans to develop a world-class aviation gallery at the Hadapsar site, aimed at promoting aviation awareness and public engagement. “We envision the aviation gallery as a landmark destination which highlights India’s contributions to global aviation while inspiring youth and aviation enthusiasts. It will be more than just a museum — it will be interactive and educational,” he said.

The gallery is expected to house aircraft models, flight simulators, historical exhibits, and digital installations tracing the evolution of civil and military aviation in India and around the world. By integrating the gallery with the heliport, the government aims to create a unique aviation hub that blends infrastructure, education, tourism, and cultural significance — a first for the state.

Whereas Hadapsar resident Shantanu Sharma welcomed the announcement saying, “It is wonderful to see Hadapsar getting recognised for such a major project. The heliport will improve connectivity and bring attention and development to this part of Pune. I am especially looking forward to the aviation gallery — it will be a great learning experience for our children and a matter of pride for the community.”