Mahayuti partners may contest civic, ZP polls separately: Tatkare

Pune: The Mahayuti alliance partners may contest the upcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections separately, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare hinted on Thursday. Mahayuti alliance partners may contest civic and zilla parishad elections separately, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare hinted on Thursday. (HT FILE)

Speaking after a meeting with party office-bearers in Pune, Tatkare said several workers had demanded that the NCP contest the polls independently to maximise their chances. “Our leader Ajit Pawar has spoken about this before. Whatever Ajit Dada has said is final. I believe that after consulting local leaders, a decision on the alliance for municipal elections will be taken,” he told the media.

In several municipal corporations and zilla parishads, NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have had close contests in the past, making an alliance difficult in some areas. Recently, Pawar stated that the decision on seat-sharing would be based on local political dynamics. While the election schedule is yet to be announced, parties have already begun preparations.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Pawar.