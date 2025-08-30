Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Major fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Jambhulwadi, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:12 am IST

A massive fire at a Jambhulwadi scrap warehouse early Friday caused panic but no injuries, as firefighters worked for hours to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Jambhulwadi, near Daripul, early on Friday morning. The blaze quickly spread through the stored scrap materials, causing panic in the surrounding area. Fire Brigade officials received the emergency call at around 1:10 am. Upon alert, 9 fire tenders and teams from Katraj, Sinhgad Road, Narhe, and other areas were deployed. Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to bring the flames under control.

Upon alert, 9 fire tenders and teams from Katraj, Sinhgad Road, Narhe, and other areas were deployed. Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to bring the flames under control. (HT PHOTO)
Upon alert, 9 fire tenders and teams from Katraj, Sinhgad Road, Narhe, and other areas were deployed. Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to bring the flames under control.

Fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar stated, “Various scrap materials, including plastic, were stored in the warehouse. Due to the nature of the materials, the fire spread rapidly, and thick smoke billowed high into the sky.”

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. Fire officials confirmed that 30 workers, who were living at the warehouse, were evacuated in time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

