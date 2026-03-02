Malegaon sugar factory chairman election deferred after observer falls ill

The election to appoint the new chairman of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory was postponed on Sunday after the designated election observer suddenly fell ill just before the voting process was to begin. Sunday’s meeting marked Sunetra Pawar’s first appearance at the factory as a board member. She reviewed the ongoing crushing season, discussed worker-related issues and sought details about the factory’s financial position, crushing capacity and sugar production. (HT FILE)

The board of directors had convened at the factory premises to elect a successor to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar when Vaibhav Navadkar, appointed as the official observer for the election, developed health complications. Since he was unable to continue supervising the proceedings, officials said the meeting was adjourned without initiating the voting process.

The chairman’s post has remained vacant since Pawar’s death in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, who was recently inducted as a director on the factory’s board, was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the election.

Ashok Patil, executive director of the factory, said, “Since the election observer was unwell, the process could not proceed. The next date and further procedure will be communicated soon.”

Sunday’s meeting marked Sunetra Pawar’s first appearance at the factory as a board member. She reviewed the ongoing crushing season, discussed worker-related issues and sought details about the factory’s financial position, crushing capacity and sugar production. Officials briefed her on operational and administrative matters during the session.

Addressing board members, Sunetra, while recalling her late husband, said he had a dream of making the Malegaon factory one of the leading factories in the country and had already started working toward it.

“For years, his (Ajit Pawar’s) morning would begin with a phone call to the managing director of the factory. Even while serving as deputy chief minister, he took personal responsibility for its progress. His dedication and attention to detail helped us secure the trust of members. To fulfil his dream, we must all work together.”

Assuring members, employees and farmers of continuity, she said, “With everyone’s support, I will strive to implement every plan and decision that he had envisioned for the welfare of all stakeholders.”

The election process is expected to resume once the observer recovers and the board finalises a fresh date; the outcome is likely to shape the cooperative’s direction in the coming months.