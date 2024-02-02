Man and son found dead in house at Narhe

Pune: The police have found the body of a 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday. Police lPolice found the body of 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arun Paigude and his son Omkar, were habitual drinkers and the reason behind their deaths could not be ascertained. The Sinhagad Police Station has filed a case under accidental death.

Vijay Kumbhar, incharge, Sinhagad Police Station, said, “Arun had been staying with his son at Narhe since he retired from the railways. His daughter stays at her in-laws’ place. Omkar had been in a state of mental shock after surviving a major accident. The society’s security guard had found the duo lying lifeless on the bed when he went to the house to fetch garbage. After getting no response, he pushed open the main door and found the two bodies. The police have handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy.