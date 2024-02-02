 Man and son found dead in house at Narhe - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Man and son found dead in house at Narhe

Man and son found dead in house at Narhe

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 02, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Police found the body of 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday

Pune: The police have found the body of a 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday.

Police lPolice found the body of 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police lPolice found the body of 64-year-old man and his 32-year-old son at their flat near Vision English Medium School at Narhe in Sinhagad Road area on Thursday. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arun Paigude and his son Omkar, were habitual drinkers and the reason behind their deaths could not be ascertained. The Sinhagad Police Station has filed a case under accidental death.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Vijay Kumbhar, incharge, Sinhagad Police Station, said, “Arun had been staying with his son at Narhe since he retired from the railways. His daughter stays at her in-laws’ place. Omkar had been in a state of mental shock after surviving a major accident. The society’s security guard had found the duo lying lifeless on the bed when he went to the house to fetch garbage. After getting no response, he pushed open the main door and found the two bodies. The police have handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On