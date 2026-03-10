Man arrested after video showing him raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan goes viral

A man from Pune has been arrested after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed him raising the slogan, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, triggering protests and outrage in the Parvati hill area, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, he had visited a residential flat for some electrical work when the incident seen in the viral video occurred. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Aman Mulla, 20, lives in Janta Vasahat near Parvati hill and works as an electrician. According to the police, he had visited a residential flat for some electrical work when the incident seen in the viral video occurred.

In the clip, Mulla is heard saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while speaking with a friend. His friend is heard taking objection and asking him to say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ instead. However, Mulla is heard refusing to repeat the slogan supporting India in the video.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from locals and others. Soon after the clip surfaced, members of Hindutva organisations gathered outside Parvati police station and staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused.

Milind Mohite, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), said, “The accused was engaged in bigari work in Paud when his friend shot the video which went viral on social media. We were investigating the viral video. Meanwhile, some organisation approached the Parvati police station and filed an FIR. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.”

Following the complaint and the public outcry, the police registered a case against Mulla under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and took him into custody. Senior inspector Rajendra Sahane confirmed the arrest and said that further investigation is underway.

Police officials said that they are also trying to ascertain when exactly the video was recorded and the circumstances under which the alleged remarks were made. Residents of the area had earlier submitted a written complaint to the effect that raising slogans in support of another country can disturb communal harmony and hurt public sentiments.