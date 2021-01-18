Man arrested for alleged extortion of contractor

A man has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, after spending three days in police custody for the alleged extortion of a contractor.

According to Krishna Prakash, commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the man demanded that the contractor pay him ₹50,000 every month, or then let go of a project he was working on.

The arrested man has been identified as Santosh Madhukar Manjre (29), a resident of Koregaon Khurd, Khed taluka.

The police do not have other witnesses in the case yet, they have, however, urged other contractors who may have faced similar extortion bid from Manjre, to come forward and offer testimony.

The police from Mhalunge police outpost, anti-extortion cell and the social security squad were on the lookout for Manjre after a contractor named Vijay Raut, a resident of Savarwadi in Khed, lodged a complaint and a case under Sections 387(extortion), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and rioting.

Having spent six years in jail, Manjre was acquitted in two cases of murder registered against him in 2013.

He was arrested on Saturday and remanded to police custody by a local court until Monday.

“He was first arrested in possession of weapons on Friday and remanded to one day in police custody. Then he was arrested in the extortion case on Saturday and remanded to two days in custody. Today (Monday) he was taken back to Yerawada jail for judicial custody,” said police sub inspector Sachin Suryavanshi of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

Manjre was caught while he was driving a white car from Kurkundi village to Koregaon Khurd village. A trap was set for him and police found a domestic-made pistol on him.