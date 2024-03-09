 Man arrested for assaulting doctor in Nigdi - Hindustan Times
Man arrested for assaulting doctor in Nigdi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2024 10:20 PM IST

The incident was reported on Thursday between 7:30 and 8:00 pm near Sterling Multi Specialty Hospital and Research Centre in Nigdi

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for assaulting a doctor and other hospital staff members over alleged disappointment with their treatment, police said. The incident was reported on Thursday between 7:30 and 8:00 pm near Sterling Multi Specialty Hospital and Research Centre in Nigdi. The accused, Sandeep Uttam Jadhav (38) from Pimple Gurav was arrested in this case.

A doctor listening to his patient's heartbeat with a stethoscope (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Police, Jadhav’s mother was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. However, he was not happy with the treatment given by the doctor and other medical staffers. He got into a heated disagreement with the staffers over family members staying with his mother.

On Thursday, there were heated arguments between them as hospital staffers denied Jadhav’s kin permission to stay at the hospital with his mother.

According to Police, angry Jadhav allegedly thrashed Dr Pradnya Ingale and other staffers and threatened to kill them. As per the complaint filed by Dr Pradnya Ingale, on Friday a case has been filed at Nigdi police station against the accused under relevant sections and further investigation in this case is underway.

