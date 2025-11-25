Man arrested for attempting to kill wife over suspicion of infidelity

The Khadki police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his wife with an iron weapon in a drunken rage and attempting to kill her on a public road at around 2.40am on November 22, officials said on Monday. There were frequent arguments between them, as the accused was suspicious about her character. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The attack took place near the post office on Aundh Road.

Police filed a case of attempted murder against the accused identified as Ketan Jagtap of Gore Budruk, Khadakwasla, and a petrol pump worker, based on a complaint filed by his injured wife, who works as a nurse.

According to the police, the couple fell in love and got married 11 years ago. They stayed at the house of the woman’s mother. There were frequent arguments between them, as the accused was suspicious about her character. On the night of the incident, both had consumed alcohol and were chatting on a roadside platform near the post office when Jagtap allegedly began accusing his wife of infidelity. The verbal abuse escalated when in a sudden fit of anger, he allegedly took out an iron weapon from the storage compartment of their two-wheeler and struck her on the head, nose, and chin. When she tried to shield herself, he reportedly attacked her wrists and palms, causing severe injuries.

Vikramsing Kadam, senior inspector, Khadki Police Station, said, “We arrested the accused on the same day.”

The injured woman is undergoing treatment.

Police have filed a case under Sections 109, 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act.