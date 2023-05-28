One arrested for fraud in police recruitment case

PUNE: The Pune city police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Solapur district for producing a forged Educated Unemployed Part Time Certificate (PTE) certificate during the police recruitment process conducted by Pune rural police. Pune city police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Solapur for producing a forged certificate during the police recruitment process. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Sachin Waghmode from Laxmi Takali in Pandharpur tehsil of Solapur district.

A team of police agencies visited the Beed district on May 22 to investigate the possible use of fraudulent certificates by applicants at a recent police recruiting procedure in the city.

According to officials, a squad of Gadchiroli police officers arrested four people from Beed for allegedly issuing forged project-affected credentials to candidates in the district’s police recruitment procedure. The crime was discovered during the inspection of candidate certificates. In this case, two campaigners and one teacher have been arrested.

The accused used to charge ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for false project-affected certificates and ₹10 lakh for validation purposes, according to the police.

The accused applied for reserved seats for the educated unemployed category for Pune rural police recruitment process held on May 8. He had qualified for both written and physical tests and was selected for the post of a police constable. During the verification of the documents, it was found that the accused had submitted fake documents during the selection process.

According to a senior police officer from the Pune rural police, a team of police was sent to the appropriate certificate authorities to verify the authenticity of the certificates during the document verification procedure.

In this case, a police team went to the Beed district to verify the documents given by the accused Waghmode.

Sachin Gadekar, police sub-inspector (PSI) said, “After the confirmation of the fake document we have arrested the accused. We have also identified who had issued such certificates from Beed and necessary action will be taken soon.’’

However, after this incident, Pune rural police went on alert mode and strictly verified all documents submitted by the selected candidates, said officials.

A case has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against the accused under IPC sections 419,420,465,468 and 471 and an investigation to unearth more links related to the same is going on.