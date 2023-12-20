Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean vlogger on visit to Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the man who was allegedly seen misbehaving with a woman vlogger from South Korea who was filming a video on the streets of Pune last month. The clip opens to show her sipping coconut water while standing in front of a shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Korean vlogger named Kelly faced the adverse situation while filming the video. A few men interrupted her vlogging and one even put his hand around her neck. A video of the incident was shared on X and has since gone viral. While some apologised to her that she had to experience such an incident while in India, others expressed their anger over the incident. A few also praised her for the way she handled the situation.

The woman posted the video on her YouTube channel where the audio goes like “don’t stand so far. Hold her like this,” the first guy was heard saying.

The clip opens to show her sipping coconut water while standing in front of a shop. Within moments, two men approach her and interrupt her to take pictures with her. One of them grabs her and puts his hand around her neck. She then leaves the area in a hurry while saying, “I have to run away. Bye bye. Namaste.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said that the incident took place at Ravet and the suspect was detained and an FIR lodged against him for harassing the woman.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Pimpri-Chinchwad police stated, “The accused has been taken into custody. Legal action is being initiated.”

Assistant police commissioner Satish Mane said, “The incident took place in November and the accused has been taken into custody by the crime branch.”

Kelly shared a longer video on YouTube capturing her visit to India. Besides the incident, it also shows her exploring local markets, eating food and conversing with people.

The video was posted on December 15. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views. The share has further collected many comments from people.

“Unbelievable,” wrote an X user. “Ehhh disgusting behaviour I hope he gets arrested,” added another. “This shouldn’t be tolerated,” expressed a third.