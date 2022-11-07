Man assaults, try to rob app service auto driver

An unidentified man on motorcycle tried to rob the mobile of an app service auto driver when he was on his way to drop passenger at Yerawada. The police said that the accused physically assaulted the auto driver and the latter sustained injuries on face, head and back.

The incident took place at around 6 pm at Shastrinagar Chowk on Wednesday.

When the complainant resisted, the accused threatened and beat him up before attacking him with a knife.

Ankush Dombale, sub-inspector, Yerwada police station, said, “A case has been registered against the unknown person. We are trying to ascertain his identity by examining CCTV footages.’

A case has been registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).