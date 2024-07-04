Pune man attacked with stone dies during treatment

A 44-year-old labourer was brutally assaulted by four individuals with stones when mud accidentally splashed on them while he was cleaning a drainage chamber in the Yerawada area. According to police, Waghmare was cleaning a chamber at the back side of the Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi when mud accidentally splashed on the four accused who were standing nearby. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on June 19 and the deceased has been identified as Dyaneshwar Nivrutti Waghmare, said police.

According to police, Waghmare was cleaning a chamber at the back side of the Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi when mud accidentally splashed on the four accused who were standing nearby.

The accused attacked Waghmare with stones in which he sustained head injuries. He was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital for treatment and he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Police have arrested Raj Somnath Pardeshi and Pranav Anantre and detained a 16-year-old minor in the case. We are on the lookout for Chaitanya Salavi, said police.

After the death of Waghmare, police also invoked the murder section in the case.

Senior inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada police station confirmed that a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

Assistant police inspector Amar Kadam is investigating the case.