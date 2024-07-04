 Pune man attacked with stone dies during treatment - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune man attacked with stone dies during treatment

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The incident took place on June 19 and the deceased has been identified as Dyaneshwar Nivrutti Waghmare, said police

A 44-year-old labourer was brutally assaulted by four individuals with stones when mud accidentally splashed on them while he was cleaning a drainage chamber in the Yerawada area.

According to police, Waghmare was cleaning a chamber at the back side of the Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi when mud accidentally splashed on the four accused who were standing nearby. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, Waghmare was cleaning a chamber at the back side of the Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi when mud accidentally splashed on the four accused who were standing nearby. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on June 19 and the deceased has been identified as Dyaneshwar Nivrutti Waghmare, said police.

According to police, Waghmare was cleaning a chamber at the back side of the Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi when mud accidentally splashed on the four accused who were standing nearby.

The accused attacked Waghmare with stones in which he sustained head injuries. He was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital for treatment and he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Police have arrested Raj Somnath Pardeshi and Pranav Anantre and detained a 16-year-old minor in the case. We are on the lookout for Chaitanya Salavi, said police.

After the death of Waghmare, police also invoked the murder section in the case.

Senior inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada police station confirmed that a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

Assistant police inspector Amar Kadam is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man attacked with stone dies during treatment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On