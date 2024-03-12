 Man booked for duping people - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Man booked for duping people

Man booked for duping people

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The police have formed teams to nab the accused identified as Jitendra Manohar Balladkar from Tapkirnagar

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a 48-year-old man for allegedly duping people to the tune of 50 crore by luring them with lucrative income on investments.

The accused promised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 lakh annual returns on investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. Amale invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43 lakh and initially received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused promised 2.20 lakh annual returns on investment of 1 lakh. Amale invested 43 lakh and initially received 5 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police have formed teams to nab the accused identified as Jitendra Manohar Balladkar from Tapkirnagar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to a complaint filed by Rajesh Amale, who deals in building construction business, the accused lured him to invest in his Yantra firm that deals in electrical equipment, wiring and bulbs. The incident was reported between November 30, 2022 and April 17, 2023.

The accused promised 2.20 lakh annual returns on investment of 1 lakh. Amale invested 43 lakh and initially received 5 lakh. The complainant’s friends Sachin Gholap and Wajid Sheikh also invested 10.21 lakh and 9.50 lakh respectively. Soon, the trio stopped getting any money from the accused.

MIDC Bhosari police officials said that the accused signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) and contracts with the victims and assured them good returns. Prima facia it seems that he has duped several people of over 50 crore. Police have urged people to approach them if they have been duped by Balladkar.

Considering the fraud amount in the case, police have initiated procedure to hand over the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

MIDC Bhosari Police Station have filed a case under Sections 406, 409, 420 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On