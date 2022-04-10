Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road.
The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials.
According to the FIR, the girl was on her way to attend a class when the accused accosted her near hotel Saffron where he indulged in flashing and made obscene gestures at the woman. Also, he hurled obscene slurs at the victim and stalked her. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
Police station in charge Sunil Mane said that an FIR has been lodged and investigation has begun to nab the accused.
A case under section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage ) , 354 (a) ( sexual harassment ) ( d) ( ollows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman ) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Vishrambaugh police station.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
‘Set your house in order first’: Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should set his house in order before commenting on other political parties. On Saturday Rahul, while speaking at an event, said “We had approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister (of UP), but she did not respond to the proposals.”
Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website
PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed. The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.
SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that Barq was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims. A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ' the entire party was not working for Muslims'.
