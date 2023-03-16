Home / Cities / Pune News / Man breaks car window, steals foreign currency in Pune

Man breaks car window, steals foreign currency in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 16, 2023 09:33 PM IST

An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials

An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials.

An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
An unidentified person broke a car windowpane and decamped with $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht foreign currency kept inside the vehicle on Wednesday, said police officials (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the complaint filed by Suyog Kankaria (42) of Prabhat Road, who is into food business, he had exchanged money from a service facility at Camp on Wednesday afternoon as he was to attend a summit in Thailand. Later, he parked his four-wheeler at Dorabji Mall at around 1:30 pm. On his return, he found the car windowpane broken and foreign currency $3,500 and 31,000 Thai Baht stolen.

The Lashkar police are scanning CCTV camera footages of the area to identify the suspect and have filed a case against an unknown person under Sections 379, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

