 Man, brother held in rape case - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Man, brother held in rape case

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Father, uncle arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Hadapsar. Cousin at large. Survivor reported assaults between 2022-2024. Case filed under IPC and POCSO Act.

The Hadapsar police on Sunday arrested the father, uncle of a 13-year-old girl in an alleged case of rape. Their accomplice, the minor’s cousin, is at large.

According to the police, the survivor claimed that her cousin sexually assaulted her by threatening with an iron road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the survivor claimed that her cousin sexually assaulted her by threatening with an iron road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between 2022 and June 2024 at Manjari.

According to the police, the survivor claimed that her cousin sexually assaulted her by threatening with an iron road. When the victim was alone in home, her uncle sexually assaulted her in January 2024. When the victim’s mother went to her native place, her father allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

Senior officer from Hadapsar Police Station said, “The girl gathered courage and told her mother, and a complaint was filed on Saturday. The family had moved to the city from Uttar Pradesh in search of job.”

A case under Sections 376, 376(i), 323, 506 of the IPC and Sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 has been filed against the accused.

News / Cities / Pune / Man, brother held in rape case
