Man, brother held in rape case

The Hadapsar police on Sunday arrested the father, uncle of a 13-year-old girl in an alleged case of rape. Their accomplice, the minor’s cousin, is at large. According to the police, the survivor claimed that her cousin sexually assaulted her by threatening with an iron road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between 2022 and June 2024 at Manjari.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the police, the survivor claimed that her cousin sexually assaulted her by threatening with an iron road. When the victim was alone in home, her uncle sexually assaulted her in January 2024. When the victim’s mother went to her native place, her father allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

Senior officer from Hadapsar Police Station said, “The girl gathered courage and told her mother, and a complaint was filed on Saturday. The family had moved to the city from Uttar Pradesh in search of job.”

A case under Sections 376, 376(i), 323, 506 of the IPC and Sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 has been filed against the accused.