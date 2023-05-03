Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Man burns wife’s private parts before raping her on suspicion of infidelity

Pune: Man burns wife’s private parts before raping her on suspicion of infidelity

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 03, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The man, suspecting his wife of infidelity, burned her private parts with a heater before raping her. He then inserted an oil bottle into her genitals and even urinated on her face

In a heinous crime against women, a 40-year-old man tied his wife’s hands and feet and brutally assaulted her, the Kondhwa police officials said.

A 40-year-old man tied his wife’s hands and feet and brutally assaulted her, the Kondhwa police officials said (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 40-year-old man tied his wife’s hands and feet and brutally assaulted her, the Kondhwa police officials said (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The man, suspecting his wife of infidelity, burned her private parts with a heater before raping her. He then inserted an oil bottle into her genitals and even urinated on her face.

According to police the accused hails from Lucknow. The incident occurred on April 30. The man got suspicious after he saw his wife speaking on the phone and dragged her into the bedroom. The victim and the accused have four children, who were terrorised by the incident.

Senior Police inspector Santosh Sonawane said, “Suspecting her character, the accused committed such a horrible crime. The victim is being treated at a hospital. We have arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime against women rape infidelity + 1 more
crime against women rape infidelity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out