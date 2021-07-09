Man defrauds girl by claiming to be an Indian intelligence agent

The cyber police have arrested a person who claimed himself to be an Indian intelligence agent and cheated a fashion designer to the tune of ₹10 lakh by telling her that she was under radar of Indian intelligence agencies The young woman was defrauded of ₹10 lakh by fearing being under surveillance by an intelligence agency, cyber police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (EOW and Cybercrime) Bhagyashree Navtake said, “The accused told her that he is an Indian intelligence officer and she was under the radar and surveillance by another Indian intelligence agency. He has been arrested and taken into custody. Further details are awaited as investigation is on.”

According to the police, the young woman feared of being watched by the intelligence agency and was cheated for ₹10 lakh including a laptop. In this case, Amit Chavan (30) has been arrested.

The complaint was lodged by Dhanashree Hase (28) at Chaturshringi police station. The incident has taken place between April and July 7 in Aundh area. Dhanashree is a fashion designer and accused Amit had approached the victim a few days back through the online dating app named “Better Half.”

He introduced himself as Rahul Patil and told Dhanashree that he was an intelligence officer who went to United States and that Dubai and India were under his watch duty.

“We have come to India for investigation; he told Dhanashree that the Intelligence agency is watching you. Amit then asked her to destroy the information in Dhanashree’s mobile and laptop and took money from her from time to time which includes a laptop worth ₹1.28 lakh and 8.37 lakh in cash. Prem Waghmore, sub-inspector of police, Chaturshringi police station said.

“The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to find out more in the case. He took the fake name of Rahul Patil to dupe the girl and told her format her laptop saying that the intelligence agency was monitoring her,” he said.

The police have also seized a Brezza car from his possession. The cyber cell has appealed to the youth both young boys and girls to be wary of whom they get connected with on social media and directed them to remain alert while they are asked to share their private information and personal details with strangers on the social media platforms.